The Angels outrighted Lagares to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
At least for the time being, Lagares looks as though he'll remain in the Angels organization after he cleared waivers upon being designated for assignment last weekend. The Angels promoted Monte Harrison from Salt Lake to replace Lagares as the big club's fourth outfielder.
