Lagares signed a one-year contract with the KBO League's SSG Landers, according to Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency.

Instead of joining a minor-league team, Lagares will test his luck in South Korea as part of a championship-contending Landers team. Despite logging a .460 OPS during his stint with the Los Angeles Angels, but he will try to replicate more of his Triple-A output from this year. He recorded a .308/.379/.462 slash line and six RBI across seven games.