Lagares was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
Lagares posted a .183/.210/.250 slash line in 20 games since being added to the Angels' big-league roster in late May, and the team finally decided to move on. Monte Harrison had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will step in as the No. 4 outfielder.
More News
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Contract selected by Angels•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Signs minor-league deal with Angels•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Back in action for season finale•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Not in Saturday's lineup•