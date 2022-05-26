Lagares' contract was selected by the Angels on Thursday.

Lagares rejoined the Angels on a minor-league deal in early May, and he hit .308 with a triple, two doubles, six RBI and three runs over seven games at Triple-A Salt Lake. The 33-year-old is starting in right field and batting seventh Thursday, and he'll provide additional outfield depth while Taylor Ward (shoulder/neck) is sidelined.

More News