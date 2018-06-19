Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a run scored in a 7-4 loss to Arizona on Monday.

Calhoun was immediately inserted into the starting lineup upon his return from an oblique injury. The veteran has a lot of work to do on recovering from his horrendous start to the year (.153/.202/.188). Calhoun also has to produce quickly in order fend off Chris Young, who has been heating up in his absence. A platoon situation in right field could develop, but fantasy owners need to see more from Calhoun before giving him consideration, even on the strong side of a time split.

More News
Our Latest Stories