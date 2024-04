O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's loss to Boston.

O'Hoppe's first home run of the year was a game-tying grand slam to dead center in the sixth inning. Despite the general lack of power to start the year, the skilled catcher is slashing .450/.542/.750 with three extra-base knocks and six RBI through 24 plate appearances. O'Hoppe has multiple hits in three of his seven appearances this season.