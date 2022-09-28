Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and is in line to start at catcher in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Los Angeles will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the catching prospect by designating outfielder Magneuris Sierra for assignment. Since being acquired Aug. 2 in the deal that sent outfielder Brandon Marsh to Philadelphia, O'Hoppe has slashed .306/.473/.673 with 11 home runs in 29 games between Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City. The Angels could give him a look as their primary catcher over the final week of the season, given the lack of production the team has received at the position from Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi of late.