O'Hoppe went 3-for-4 with a run in Monday's loss to Baltimore.

O'Hoppe batted out of the No. 7 slot in the lineup and accounted for one of the team's two runs and for three of the team's eight hits. The backstop notched his fifth multi-hit game of the season and got his season batting average back up to .318 after a recent 2-for-18 skid. O'Hoppe also has two homers, seven RBI and eight runs over 74 plate appearances.