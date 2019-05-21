Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base while hitting eighth Tuesday against the Twins.

This is the corresponding move to Andrelton Simmons landing on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain -- an injury that can cary an 8-to-12-week timetable. Rengifo is a better fit at second base, so David Fletcher is serving as the Angels' shortstop, but it still seems like Rengifo will have an opportunity to prove he belongs in the big leagues this time around. He is not a true burner, but has good instincts on the bases and could be a fantasy asset in that department as long as he is playing regularly. Rengifo, 22, hit .275/.333/.468 with five home runs and three steals in 120 plate appearances in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this season.