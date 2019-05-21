Angels' Luis Rengifo: Back from Triple-A
Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base while hitting eighth Tuesday against the Twins.
This is the corresponding move to Andrelton Simmons landing on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain -- an injury that can cary an 8-to-12-week timetable. Rengifo is a better fit at second base, so David Fletcher is serving as the Angels' shortstop, but it still seems like Rengifo will have an opportunity to prove he belongs in the big leagues this time around. He is not a true burner, but has good instincts on the bases and could be a fantasy asset in that department as long as he is playing regularly. Rengifo, 22, hit .275/.333/.468 with five home runs and three steals in 120 plate appearances in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...