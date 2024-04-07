Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Saturday's 2-1 win against Boston.

Pitching was prevalent in the contest, as the teams combined for just three runs and nine hits. Rengifo had two of the Angels' six knocks, and his legs were critical in the lone inning during which the team scored, as he beat out a two-out grounder for an infield single, stole second base and eventually crossed the plate on a Rafael Devers error. Rengifo appeared to be fully recovered after departing early from Wednesday's contest against Miami as a result of feeling lightheaded and subsequently sitting out Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.