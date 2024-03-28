Rengifo isn't included in the lineup for Thursday's season opener in Baltimore.

With a .783 OPS to go with 16 home runs and six stolen bases in 445 plate appearances last season, Rengifo was one of the few bright spots for an 89-loss Angels squad. Despite that success, Rengifo doesn't look as though he'll handle an everyday role to begin the 2024 campaign, as Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury will draw starts Thursday at third and second base, respectively, while Miguel Sano steps in at designated hitter against Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes. The switch-hitting Rengifo should still be a regular in the lineup versus lefties, but he may need to wait for an injury or a Sano slump to open up steady playing time versus righties.