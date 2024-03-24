Rengifo (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.
The 27-year-old will return to action as expected this weekend, putting him on track to be available Opening Day. Rengifo is expected to fill a super-utility role this season, though he could see a large chunk of his time at third base.
