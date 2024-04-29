Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Rengifo's two-run blast was a key part of a four-run fifth inning for the Halos, but Minnesota pulled away late to drop the Angels' record to 10-18. Rengifo has been a locked-in part of the team's lineup of late, starting five straight games at either second or third base. Since April 17, the utility man is slashing .343/.425/.514 with one homer, five RBI, six runs and three stolen bases over 11 contests.