Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a double, a steal, a run scored and a walk in Friday's win over Texas.

Rengifo hit second in his first game since May 6 after a brief stint on the injured list. He ripped a double in the first inning before drawing a walk, stealing second base and scoring a run in the third. The utility bat was on a 19-for-46 (.413) tear over his last 15 games before landing on the IL. Rengifo is slashing .326/.379/.463 with nine extra-base hits and 10 steals through 29 games.