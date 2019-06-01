Ramsey was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles cleared a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for John Curtiss, whose contract was selected earlier in the day. Ramsey owns a 5.27 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with a 15:8 K:BB over 13.2 innings this season with Triple-A Salt Lake.

