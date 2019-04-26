Angels' Matt Ramsey: Demoted to Triple-A
Ramsey was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ramsey's contract was selected by the Angels on Wednesday, and despite throwing a scoreless inning Thursday, he's been sent back to the minor leagues. Luke Bard appears to be the player called up in a corresponding move, per Torres.
