Angels' Matt Ramsey: Inks minors deal with Angels
Ramsey signed a minor-league contract that includes an inviation to spring training with the Angels on Tuesday Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ramsey spent last season with Triple-A Fresno after failing to make the Astros' Opening Day roster and had a 2.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB across 47 innings of relief. The 29-year-old previously showed potential as a prospect but was struck by injury and pitched in only 16 games between 2015 and 2016, and is still looking to make his MLB debut.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst