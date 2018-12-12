Ramsey signed a minor-league contract that includes an inviation to spring training with the Angels on Tuesday Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ramsey spent last season with Triple-A Fresno after failing to make the Astros' Opening Day roster and had a 2.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB across 47 innings of relief. The 29-year-old previously showed potential as a prospect but was struck by injury and pitched in only 16 games between 2015 and 2016, and is still looking to make his MLB debut.