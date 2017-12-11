Astros' Matt Ramsey: Joins Astros on minor-league deal
Ramsey signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Ramsey, who was selected by the Brewers in last year's Rule 5 draft, spent all of 2017 in the minors, splitting time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. While he pitched well with the Shuckers, compiling a 3.65 ERA and 58:18 K:BB across 44.1 innings, the 28-year-old struggled mightily at the highest level of the minors, posting an rough 18.56 ERA and 5:4 K:BB across 5.1 innings. He'll get the chance to compete for an Opening Day bullpen gig, though there's a good chance he'll open the season as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...