Ramsey signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ramsey, who was selected by the Brewers in last year's Rule 5 draft, spent all of 2017 in the minors, splitting time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. While he pitched well with the Shuckers, compiling a 3.65 ERA and 58:18 K:BB across 44.1 innings, the 28-year-old struggled mightily at the highest level of the minors, posting an rough 18.56 ERA and 5:4 K:BB across 5.1 innings. He'll get the chance to compete for an Opening Day bullpen gig, though there's a good chance he'll open the season as organizational pitching depth.