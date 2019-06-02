Matt Ramsey: Cut loose by Angels
The Angels released Ramsey on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After he was designated for assignment Friday, Ramsey went unclaimed off waivers by the other 29 teams. That gave the Angels the right to keep the right-hander around as a depth arm in the minors, but the organization apparently had no interest in doing so. Ramsey will now look to find work elsewhere after posting a 5.27 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 12 relief appearances at Triple-A Salt Lake prior to getting removed from the Angels' 40-man roster.
