Stassi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels are wrapping up their four-game set in Chicago with a day game, so Stassi will take a seat while No. 2 backstop Kurt Suzuki makes his second start in three days. With a single in Sunday's 6-5 win, Stassi extended his hit streak to four games and is now sitting on a .229 batting average for the season.