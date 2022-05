Stassi went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays.

Stassi's two-run single tied the game at 6-6 in the third inning, and he added a solo shot in the seventh for the Angels' last run. Sunday's big game gave the catcher three multi-hit efforts in his last five contests since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. He's up to a .250/.330/.417 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and a pair of doubles through 24 games this season.