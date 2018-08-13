Angels' Michael Hermosillo: On shelf with groin injury
Hermosillo is on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Salt Lake with a groin injury, Bees broadcaster Steve Klauke reports.
Klauke referred to it as an "undetermined groin injury", so it sounds like he should be considered out indefinitely. Hermosillo will likely receive a September callup if he is healthy.
