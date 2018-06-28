Angels' Mike Trout: In lineup as DH on Thursday

Trout will serve as the DH in Thursday's game, but he's expected to participate in some throwing drills to test out his sprained right finger during the team's pregame warmups, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout has been utilized as the Angels' designated hitter since last Thursday while recovering from this finger injury. During that span, he's gone 5-for-22 with five walks, no extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts, though he's stated that the sprain hasn't affected his hitting. If all goes well Thursday, he should be back in the field this weekend.