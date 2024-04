Trout was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee Tuesday and will require surgery, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Trout had started all 29 games for the Angels through the first month of the season, but he'll now be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to the meniscus tear. The 32-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return but isn't expected to be in danger of missing the rest of the season.