Trout will undergo surgery on his knee in the near future, but the extent of the injury is not clear, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury surfaced for Trout, as he had started all 29 games for the Angels this season. It's unclear how long the 32-year-old will be sidelined, though the surgery isn't expected to be season ending. Trout should be considered out indefinitely until more information is available.