The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Trout was diagnosed with a torn meniscus Tuesday and will require surgery, so a move to the IL was expected. It's worth noting the 32-year-old superstar was placed on the 10-day IL rather than the 60-day list, which may indicate the Angels expect Trout to bounce back from his procedure relatively quickly.