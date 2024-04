Trout is the leadoff hitter Tuesday versus the Orioles.

Trout is at the top of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 25, 2020. He has been struggling over the last seven games, slashing just .111/.250/.222. Prior to the slump, the 32-year-old had a solid batting average at .290. In Monday night's loss to Baltimore, Trout struck out looking for the final out with the bases loaded in a two run game. Placing the center fielder at the top of the lineup may be a way to regain a spark.