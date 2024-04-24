Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 704 win over the Orioles.

Trout was placed atop the batting order for the first time since the 2020 campaign and wasted no time making an impact, taking Grayson Rodriguez deep to center for his first leadoff home run since 2012. Trout now has nine home runs through the team's first 24 games, which is his most since he had 10 in 2020. He's now also tied with Marcell Ozuna atop the home run leaderboard. Trout is now slashing .237/.324/.581 with 12 RBI, 15 runs, five steals and a 11:23 BB:K in 105 plate appearances.