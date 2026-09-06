Trout (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television reports.

Trout was lifted for a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch in the left hand during the top of the ninth inning of Saturday's 6-1 win, but his removal appears to have been mostly precautionary. X-rays on his hand following the game returned negative, and any soreness or swelling Trout might have experienced seems to have subsided enough for him to swing the bat without issue in Sunday's series finale. He'll get a day as the Angels' DH but will likely return to his usual spot in center field Monday in Boston.