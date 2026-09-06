Trout was removed from Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television reports.

Trout went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI over his first four plate appearances before being hit on the hand with a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder was then replaced by Jose Siri on the basepaths. Trout had X-rays on his hand, and those came back clean, per Erica Weston of Angels Broadcast Television. It's not yet clear if Trout will be in the lineup Sunday for the series finale.