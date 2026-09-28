Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that Trout approached him about playing left field and designated hitter next season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout logged 109 starts in center field and 33 at DH in 2026, but defensive metrics were again unkind as the 35-year-old finished with a minus-5 in Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant. The three-time American League MVP's 142 games played in 2026 was his highest total since 2016, but he was more good than great offensively, slashing .242/.382/.421 with 22 home runs, 54 RBI and 11 steals.