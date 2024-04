Trout went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Monday's 7-3 win over the Rays.

Trout got the Angels on the board with a two-run homer in the eighth as part of a five-run inning, giving the Halos the lead and eventual victory. During his last eight games, Trout is batting 11-for-32 (.344) with four home runs and seven runs scored.