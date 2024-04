Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

For a third consecutive day, Trout tallied a long ball, this time tagging Aaron Civale for a two-run shot in the first inning. In just 11 appearances, Trout is one-third of the way to matching his home run total of 2023 that he achieved in 82 games played. He's tied with Tyler O'Neill for the most home runs in baseball and ranks second in slugging percentage (.780).