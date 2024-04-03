Trout went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Miami.

There was a time when a stolen base by Trout would be run-of-the-mill, but his theft Tuesday qualifies as intriguing news given that the slugger hasn't swiped more than two bags in a season since 2019. The star outfielder has gotten off to a fine start to the campaign in the power department with three homers through five games, and despite being plagued by injuries in recent years, there's little doubt that he still has the potential to be among the top home-run hitters in the sport. It would be a big bonus for Trout's fantasy managers, though, if he could get back to being a double-digit base-stealer, so it bears paying attention to see if his steal Monday was a sign that he'll be running more this year or if it turns out to be a rare occurrence in 2024.