Trout went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, two total runs and two total RBI in a 7-1 win against the Rays on Monday.

Trout helped the Angels get off to a fast start, driving in a run with with a triple in the first frame and coming home to score on a Taylor Ward single two pitches later. Trout added to Rays starter Zach Eflin's rough outing with a 423-foot solo blast to center in the third inning. The long ball was the fifth of the season for Trout, tying him for first in the league in that category. He's added six RBI, seven runs, two stolen bases and a .297/..381/.757 slash line to help lead the Angels to a 6-4 record.