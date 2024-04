Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk, and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Boston. He was also hit by a pitch.

The game was already out of reach when Trout finally put the Angels on the board with his eighth-inning shot. He swiped his second bag of the year earlier in the game and the solo homer was his fourth of the season. Trout's now slashing .250/.351/.625 with four RBI and a 4:8 BB:K through 37 plate appearances.