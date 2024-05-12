Trout said Thursday that he doesn't yet have a timeline to return from the surgery he underwent on his left knee, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The slugger also stated that he was given the option to postpone surgery until after the season and play exclusively as a designated hitter, but he opted to get the procedure done immediately.

Trout underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee May 3. The Angels have stated that they expect the three-time AL MVP to return before the end of the season, but it remains unclear exactly how much time he's expected to miss. Though Trout could have played through the injury and held off on surgery in order to serve as the Angels' DH, he may not have been able to do so at his usual level of effectiveness, as he indicated that such a route would have required a high level of injury management and substantial pain.