Angels' Mike Trout: Not in Thursday's lineup

Trout is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

With the Angels' elimination from the playoffs, manager Mike Scioscia elected to give a bunch of regulars the day off, so Trout will occupy a seat on the bench for the series finale. In his place, Eric Young will patrol center field.

