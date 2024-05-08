Sandoval (2-5) picked up the win Tuesday against Pittsburgh after throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out seven batters while giving up three hits and a walk.

Coming off a 10-strikeout performance in a tough-luck loss during his last start, Sandoval completely silenced the Pirates' bats Tuesday while continuing to strike out batters at a notable clip. Following his dominant outing, he still sits at a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through eight starts, but he has enough positive momentum to warrant consideration from fantasy managers during his next start Sunday versus Kansas City.