Sandoval allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Sandoval walked multiple batters for just the second time in his last five outings. He was able to limit the damage to an Adolis Garcia solo home run in the sixth inning Saturday, earning his second quality start of 2024. Sandoval has had plenty of ups and downs this year, pitching to a 4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 51 innings over 10 starts. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians.