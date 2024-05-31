Sandoval (2-8) was tagged with the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.

Sandoval pitched well on the night and didn't surrender a hit until the top of the fourth when Aaron Judge took him deep for a two-run shot. The lefty would allow just one hit and one walk from that point on before being relieved by Adam Cimber to open the seventh. It was a nice bounceback effort for Sandoval after allowing a season-high eight runs in his previous start. However, he's now lost his last three decisions (spanning four starts) and has walked at least three batters in three consecutive outings.