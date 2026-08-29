Sandoval (1-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings.

Sandoval and Cam Schlittler were locked in a pitchers' duel in Friday's series opener, with the latter coming on top after not giving up a run in his outing. Sandoval tied season highs in both walks and strikeouts, and his lone blemish came in the third inning, when he yielded a solo homer to Paul Goldschmidt. That was the only run Sandoval gave up, but unfortunately for the southpaw, he was unable to avoid the loss after his Red Sox teammates failed to generate any offense. He's given up two earned runs or less in seven of nine starts this season and has a 4.20 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 45 innings. Sandoval is slated to take on the Mariners at home next week.