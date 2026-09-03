Sandoval (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

After holding Seattle scoreless through two innings, things fell apart for Sandoval in the third, where the Mariners put up four runs, three coming with two outs. Sandoval has now dropped four of his last five starts, despite holding opponents to two runs or fewer in three of those outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.41 with a 1.73 WHIP and 50:25 K:BB through 10 starts (49 innings). Sandoval currently lines up to face the Angels at home his next time out.