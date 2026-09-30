Sandoval wasn't included on the Red Sox's roster for their American League Wild Card Series with the Yankees that began Tuesday.

Boston's decision to keep Sandoval off the roster doesn't come as a major surprise, after he turned in a 5.15 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 64.2 innings in 13 starts upon returning from the 60-day injured list shortly before the All-Star break. The veteran southpaw didn't fare much better while shifting to a relief role for the final week of the regular season, yielding three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six in 5.2 innings over two appearances. Sandoval is scheduled for free agency this offseason and will likely be donning a new uniform in 2027.