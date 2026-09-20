Sandoval (1-7) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Sandoval was tagged for four runs in the first inning but still managed a season-high seven frames, throwing 69 of 94 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs. It goes down as the southpaw's fifth straight loss, and he's yielded at least four runs in each of his four September outings. He owns a 5.15 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 67:31 K:BB across 64.2 innings this year and will make his final start of the regular season at home against the Cubs next weekend.