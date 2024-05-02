Sandoval (1-5) took the loss Wednesday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks over five innings. He struck out 10.

Despite tying for the second most strikeouts of his career and tying his season-best hits allowed total, Sandoval was stuck with his third consecutive loss as the Angels could only muster one run via a solo homer by Ehire Adrianza. He's now in a four-way tie for the most losses in baseball and has yet to complete six innings in a start this year. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.