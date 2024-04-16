Sandoval didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across five innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

Sandoval fared much better in his second go-around with the Rays on Monday, allowing one run after surrendering four (three earned) against them on April 9. However, his efforts didn't translate into the win column as the Halos didn't get on the board until the eighth frame. The southpaw owns a 4.67 ERA through four starts and has yet to allow a home run in 17.1 innings of action. He's scheduled for a Saturday start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.