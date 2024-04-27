Sandoval (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Minnesota.

Sandoval coughed up a solo homer to Carlos Santana in the second inning, and the Twins continued to tack on runs throughout the night. Over his last four starts, Sandoval has gone 0-3 while yielding 14 earned runs over 19.2 innings. He did generate 13 swinging strikes Friday though, his second-highest total of the season. Sandoval will carry a 6.33 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to come at home against the Phillies next week.