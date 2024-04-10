Sandoval (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.0 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out six.

Sandoval was all over the place Tuesday, walking multiple batters for a third straight start while logging a pair of wild pitches and a balk. Two of the four runs against Sandoval came from players he walked on and the Rays hit a trio of doubles off him. The southpaw has yet to make it through six innings in a start this season, but considering he's been excellent at limiting power (31.6 percent hard hit) and owns a .421 BABIP, better days are likely ahead for Sandoval. He's in line for a rematch against the Rays on Monday.