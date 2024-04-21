Sandoval (1-3) took the loss to the Reds on Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The big blow was a grand slam off the bat of Tyler Stephenson in the first inning after Sandoval loaded the bases on a hit and a pair of walks. Sandoval appeared to take a step forward his last time out with five innings of one-run ball against Tampa Bay, but this outing represents two steps backward. He now has a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB through 21.1 innings this season.